Home  » News » SC rejects plea against Assam CM Sarma over viral video

SC rejects plea against Assam CM Sarma over viral video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Listen to Article
February 16, 2026 16:40 IST

The Supreme Court has directed the case to the Gauhati high court amid concerns over bypassing lower courts and allegations of inciting communal hatred

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially disbursed the first tranche of financial assistance under Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan 2.0, empowering 7,964 budding entrepreneurs in Nagaon, Morigaon and Hojai districts, in Nagaon, Assam, February 15, 2026. Photograph: @himantabiswa X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The top court on February 10 agreed to consider listing a plea of Left leaders seeking action against Sarma.
  • The video, showing Sarma purportedly firing a rifle at individuals, sparked outrage and accusations of inciting communal hatred.
  • The BJP had deleted the post after it was accused of inciting violence and communal hatred.
  • Left leaders filed pleas seeking FIRs against Sarma for alleged hate speech and communal polarisation, requesting a special investigation team.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain petitions seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a viral video purportedly showing him taking aim and firing with a rifle at members of a particular community.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi asked the petitioners to approach the Gauhati high court with their grievances.

 

The top court also asked the chief justice of the Gauhati high court to expedite the hearing in the matter.

"Why haven't you gone to the Gauhati high court? Don't undermine its authority. Will ask parties to use restraint and remain within the boundaries of constitutional morality, but this is becoming a trend just before the polls.

"This is a disturbing trend that every matter ends up here. We have already deprived high courts of environmental and commercial litigations," the bench observed.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi submitted that Sarma is a habitual and repeat offender, and urged the court to entertain the matter.

The top court on February 10 agreed to consider listing a plea of Left leaders seeking action against Sarma.

Referring to the upcoming Assembly polls in Assam, the top court said the problem is that a part of the elections is fought before it.

It took note of the submissions of lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for a few Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India-Marxist leaders, against Sarma and said it will consider listing the plea.

The video of Sarma purportedly taking aim with a rifle and firing at two people, one wearing a skull cap and the other with a beard, was shared by the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party on its official X handle on February 7.

The controversial post sparked widespread outrage and political condemnation. The BJP deleted the post after it was accused of inciting violence and communal hatred.

Separate pleas have been filed by the CPI-M and CPI leader Annie Raja, seeking the registration of FIRs against Sarma for alleged hate speech aimed at communal polarisation.

They also sought the top court to set up a special investigation team (SIT) because an independent probe was not expected from the state or the central agencies.

The pleas listed in chronological order alleged provocative speeches and statements by Sarma.

Earlier, a separate petition was filed by 12 people on the issue, seeking directions to prevent divisive comments by persons holding constitutional posts.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
