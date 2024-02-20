News
Rediff.com  » News » Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to RS

Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to RS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 20, 2024 16:21 IST
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Tuesday, officials said.

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi along with party leaders Ashok Gehlot, and Priyanka Gandhi leaves after filing her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election, from Rajasthan, at the airport in Jaipur on February 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party's Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore were also elected unopposed to the Upper House from the state, Assembly Secretary Mahaveer Prasad Sharma said. Tuesday was the last day for withdrawing nominations.

 

As no other candidates were contesting, the three leaders were elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed, the officer said.

The tenure of Rajya Sabha members Manmohan Singh (Congress) and Bhupendra Yadav (BJP) is ending on April 3.

The third seat fell vacant after the BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena resigned from the House in December after being elected MLA.

The BJP has 115 members and the Congress 70 in the 200-member assembly.

There are 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan. After the results, Congress has six members and the BJP four.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
