News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sonia forms 3 Cong groups, Rahul in one, Priyanka in another, Venugopal in both

Sonia forms 3 Cong groups, Rahul in one, Priyanka in another, Venugopal in both

Source: PTI
May 24, 2022 13:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

To chart the Congress's future course, its chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday formed three groups -- on political affairs for guidance on key issues, task force-2024 to implement the Udaipur 'Nav Sankalp' declaration, and another to coordinate the October 2 'harat Jodo Yatra.

IMAGE: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at the concluding session of the party's Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir, in Udaipur, May 15, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo/Congress on Twitter

While Rahul Gandhi and two prominent members of the G23 -- Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma -- are part of the political affairs group, senior leaders P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are members of the task force-2024.

 

G-23 is a group of dissenting Congress leaders who have demanded an organisational overhaul.

Sonia Gandhi has also set up another group to coordinate the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' planned from Kanyakumari to Kashmir from Gandhi Jayanti.

"Following the Udaipur Nav Sankalp Shivir, the Congress president has constituted a political affairs group that will be presided over by her, a task-force-2024 and a central planning group for the coordination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” an official communication from the party said.

The political affairs group, headed by Sonia Gandhi, comprises Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Anand Sharma, K C Venugopal and Jitendra Singh.

The members of the Task Force-2024 are P Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Sunil Kanugolu.

"Each member of the task force shall be assigned specific tasks related to organisation, communications and media, outreach, finance and election management.

"They shall have designated teams which will be notified subsequently," the statement said, adding the task force will also follow up on the Udaipur Nav Sankalp declaration.

The central planning group for the coordination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra includes Digvijaya Singh, Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, Ravneet Singh Bittu, K J George, Jothi Mani, Pradyut Bordoloi, Jitu Patwari and Saleem Ahmed.

All members of the task force and all heads of the Congress's frontal organisations will be ex officio members of the central group, the statement said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Chintan Shivir: Tharoor says results yet to be seen
Chintan Shivir: Tharoor says results yet to be seen
Time For Sonia To Give Up Her Son Love
Time For Sonia To Give Up Her Son Love
Chintan Shivir: 'High on optics, low on delivery'
Chintan Shivir: 'High on optics, low on delivery'
Credit card spend jumps 48% to top Rs 1 trn in March
Credit card spend jumps 48% to top Rs 1 trn in March
India logs 1,675 Covid cases in a day, 31 deaths
India logs 1,675 Covid cases in a day, 31 deaths
Open offers for Ambuja Cements and ACC from July 6
Open offers for Ambuja Cements and ACC from July 6
Will make Indo-US ties among closest: Biden to Modi
Will make Indo-US ties among closest: Biden to Modi
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Kerala bypoll has a lot at stake for Rahul, Venugopal

Kerala bypoll has a lot at stake for Rahul, Venugopal

Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra to be a reach out exercise

Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra to be a reach out exercise

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances