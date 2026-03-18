Sonam Wangchuk: NSA Release 'Win-Win', Signals Fresh Talks On Ladakh Statehood

Sonam Wangchuk, speaking after his release from detention under the National Security Act, on Tuesday described the government's decision as a 'win-win' and a positive step toward rebuilding trust.

Wangchuk said the Centre has extended a hand for meaningful and constructive dialogue with the people of Ladakh, which has been the core objective of the region's protests.

The renowned educationist emphasised that the agitation in Ladakh has always been peaceful and focused on initiating talks, particularly on key demands such as statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.

IMAGE: Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, with his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, addresses a press conference at Lodhi Estate in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, here and below. All photographs: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Wangchuk noted that unlike many conflict situations, the people of Ladakh have consistently pushed for dialogue rather than confrontation.

He plans to return to Ladakh to consult with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been leading the movement for the past five years.

While he did not rule out future protests, Wangchuk expressed hope that further agitation, including hunger strikes, would not be necessary if the government engages sincerely.

His release follows months of tension after he was detained in September last year after violent protests.

With talks between Ladakh groups and the Centre ongoing, his remarks signal a potential shift from confrontation to negotiation.

Key Points Sonam Wangchuk termed NSA detention revocation a 'win-win', signalling renewed trust-building between Centre and Ladakh stakeholders.

He plans to consult the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance on next steps regarding agitation strategy.

Core demands remain statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule since 2019 reorganisation.

Wangchuk indicated reluctance for further hunger strikes, expressing hope for meaningful dialogue with the government.

His detention followed violent protests in September; release came after sustained pressure and ongoing talks with MHA.

Wangchuk Calls Release 'Win-Win'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff