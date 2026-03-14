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Home  » News » Govt revokes Sonam Wangchuk's detention under NSA

Govt revokes Sonam Wangchuk's detention under NSA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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March 14, 2026 13:42 IST

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The Indian government has released climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was detained under the National Security Act following protests in Ladakh, signaling a potential shift in approach to regional concerns.

Sonam Wangchuk's detention revoked

IMAGE: Sonam Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Centre has revoked the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect.
  • Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) following protests in Ladakh.
  • The government states it is actively engaging with stakeholders in Ladakh to address regional concerns.
  • Wangchuk had served nearly half of his detention period under the NSA.

The Centre has decided to revoke the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act, an official statement said on Saturday.

Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, two days after violent protests over demands for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution rocked Leh.

 

Govt's statement on Wangchuk's release

He was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) on the orders of the district magistrate, Leh, to 'maintain public order' and then transferred to Jodhpur prison.

Wangchuk has already undergone nearly half of the period of detention under the NSA, the statement said.

'The government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region,' it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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