News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sonali Phogat was drugged at a party by her aides: Goa Police

Sonali Phogat was drugged at a party by her aides: Goa Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 26, 2022 15:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat was drugged at a party by her two associates who have been now named as accused in the case related to her 'murder', Goa Police said on Friday.

IMAGE: Yashodhra, daughter of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat, along with others carries the mortal remains of her mother during the funeral procession, at Rishi Nagar in Hisar district, on Friday, August 26, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Both the accused were seen mixing 'some obnoxious chemical substance' in the liquid which was fed to her at the party at a restaurant in Anjuna, said Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi.

Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, the two accused who have been detained, had travelled to Goa along with Phogat on August 22.

 

The incident of drugging happened at Curlies Restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa as per the accused's confession, the IGP said.

Both would be arrested soon, he added.

Phogat was brought dead to a hospital on August 23.

As per an autopsy report, her body had 'multiple blunt force injuries'.

Meanwhile, Phogat's last rites were held in Hisar on Friday. A large number of people turned up to pay their last respects.

Phogat's teenage daughter Yashodhara lit the funeral pyre as she and the other family members bade her a tearful adieu at the cremation ground in Rishi Nagar.

Phogat, who started her career as a news anchor, later found fame on video hosting platform TikTok and also acted in a few movies.

On Thursday evening, her body was brought to her farmhouse in Hisar from Goa to enable people pay their tributes.

Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta, the BJP MLA from Hisar, and another party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi were present.

On August 23 morning, Phogat was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa, where she was declared dead.

Her husband, too, had died under mysterious circumstances a few years ago.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Goa police arrest Sonali Phogat's 2 aides for murder
Goa police arrest Sonali Phogat's 2 aides for murder
'These people tortured me'
'These people tortured me'
COVID-19: Take Care of Your Heart!
COVID-19: Take Care of Your Heart!
Asia Cup: Sub-continental giants resume rivalry
Asia Cup: Sub-continental giants resume rivalry
Pendency of cases huge challenge: Outgoing CJI Ramana
Pendency of cases huge challenge: Outgoing CJI Ramana
Ours was letter of reform, not revolt: G23 leader
Ours was letter of reform, not revolt: G23 leader
Shefali's Night Out With Vidya
Shefali's Night Out With Vidya
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Tik Tok star turned BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies

Tik Tok star turned BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies

Brother alleges Sonali Phogat was killed by her aides

Brother alleges Sonali Phogat was killed by her aides

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances