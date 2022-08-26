Sonali Phogat was drugged at a party by her aides: Goa Police

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat was drugged at a party by her two associates who have been now named as accused in the case related to her 'murder', Goa Police said on Friday.

IMAGE: Yashodhra, daughter of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat, along with others carries the mortal remains of her mother during the funeral procession, at Rishi Nagar in Hisar district, on Friday, August 26, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Both the accused were seen mixing 'some obnoxious chemical substance' in the liquid which was fed to her at the party at a restaurant in Anjuna, said Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi.

Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, the two accused who have been detained, had travelled to Goa along with Phogat on August 22.

The incident of drugging happened at Curlies Restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa as per the accused's confession, the IGP said.

Both would be arrested soon, he added.

Phogat was brought dead to a hospital on August 23.

As per an autopsy report, her body had 'multiple blunt force injuries'.

Meanwhile, Phogat's last rites were held in Hisar on Friday. A large number of people turned up to pay their last respects.

Phogat's teenage daughter Yashodhara lit the funeral pyre as she and the other family members bade her a tearful adieu at the cremation ground in Rishi Nagar.

Phogat, who started her career as a news anchor, later found fame on video hosting platform TikTok and also acted in a few movies.

On Thursday evening, her body was brought to her farmhouse in Hisar from Goa to enable people pay their tributes.

Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta, the BJP MLA from Hisar, and another party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi were present.

On August 23 morning, Phogat was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa, where she was declared dead.

Her husband, too, had died under mysterious circumstances a few years ago.