Goa police charges Sonali Phogat's 2 aides with murder

Goa police charges Sonali Phogat's 2 aides with murder

Source: PTI
August 25, 2022 17:16 IST
The Goa police on Thursday pressed a charge of murder against two associates of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat soon after autopsy was conducted on her body.

IMAGE: Actor-turned-politician Sonali Phogat during a press conference in Mumbai on January 27, 2021. Photograph: PTI Photo

Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been added to the  case related to the death of the 42-year-old leader, a senior police official told PTI.

 

Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi were named as accused in the case, he added.

Sagwan and Wasi had accompanied Phogat to Goa when she arrived in the coastal state on August 22.

Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday.

Autopsy was conducted on Phogat's body at the Goa Medical College and Hospital earlier in the day.

Source: PTI
 
