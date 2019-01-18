Son of BSF jawan who complained about 'bad food' found dead

January 18, 2019 11:06 IST

Rohit, son of Tej Bahadur Yadav, the Border Security Force constable who was dismissed from service after he had released a video in 2017 on quality of food served to soldiers, was found dead at his residence in Haryana.

“We received a call that Rohit has committed suicide. At the crime spot, we discovered that the room was locked from inside. The body was lying on the bed. There was a pistol in his hands. His father has gone to attend the Kumbh Mela. We have informed him,” said a police official.

Tej Bahadur Yadav had posted four videos on social media in January, 2017, that showed him complaining about the unpalatable food at his camp along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir.

The videos triggered outrage across the nation, but the BSF dismissed his allegations.

He was later dismissed from service.