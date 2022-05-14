News
Rediff.com  » News » Some parties misleading with fake Hindutva: Uddhav

Some parties misleading with fake Hindutva: Uddhav

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 14, 2022 22:03 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said some parties are misleading with "fake Hindutva" and accused estranged ally Bharatiya Janata Party of playing "ugly" politics.

Targeting BJP at a public meeting in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena chief wondered if it was the same party which Shiv Sena considered to be a friend of 25 years.

Speaking at his first public meeting after two years, Thackeray, who underwent spinal surgery last November, sounded the bugle for upcoming civic polls, including for Mumbai, and said attempts to break Mumbai from Maharashtra will never be allowed to succeed.

 

Thackeray said the BJP had given loudspeakers to its A, B, and C teams and asked them to visit Aurangzeb's tomb and recite Hanuman Chalisa.

"While BJP will watch the tamasha and address press conferences," he charged.

He also said that Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana never insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi but highlighted issues of state and national importance.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
How Non-BJP States Are Paying Back Modi-Shah
How Uddhav Plans To Take On Raj
What Is Raj Thackeray's Gameplan?
IPL PHOTOS: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs KKR
Saha made Tripura CM; MLA breaks chairs in protest
Kashmiri Pandits' protest continues; demand relocation
3 policemen killed in firing by poachers in MP
The War Against Coronavirus

