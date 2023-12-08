Soldiers' dedication in protecting nation 'unparalleled', says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday honoured the courage and sacrifices of the country's brave soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day, saying their dedication in protecting the nation is "unparalleled".

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving a badge on Armed Forces Flag Day 2023, in New Delhi, December 7, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post on X, the prime minister also urged the people to make contributions to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund.

Since 1949, December 7 is observed as Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fought and continue to fight on borders to safeguard the country's honour.

"Today, on Armed Forces Flag Day, we honour the courage, commitment and sacrifices of our brave soldiers. Their dedication in protecting our nation is unparalleled," Prime Minister Modi wrote on X.

"I also urge you all to make contributions to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund," he added.

Speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, Modi said, "We remember our the brave soldiers on the Armed Forces Flag Day and said the country's first scam had taken place in their area only."

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, senior party leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the prime minister remembered the martyrdom of soldiers with great respect and paid tribute to them on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day.

“It's Armed Forces Flag Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech today, while addressing MPs, remembered the martyrdom of the soldiers with great respect and paid tribute to them,” Prasad said.

“Through this platform of the party, we also pay our respects to the martyrs,” he said, asserting that the BJP will always salute the sacrifice of the country's soldiers.

“There was a time when for several years there used to be talks about scams in the Army. The first scam in the Army was of Jeep, then submarine scam and AugustaWestland chopper scam,” Prasad said in an apparent attack on the Congress.

“On one hand there was cut and commission in everything and on the other hand there were not even bulletproof jackets for the soldiers of the country,” the BJP leader said.

He said it's a matter of pride that Prime Minister Modi has done a lot for the armed forces, ranging from making equipment available to implementing of one-rank-one- pension for them.

“It's been nine years (since BJP came to power at the Centre under PM Modi), there has not been any scandal in purchases,” the BJP leader added.

Speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, the prime minister said that while the results of the just concluded assembly polls were “excellent”, the mood of the country is that it doesn't want to stop in its march towards progress.

“Our job is to give it leadership,” Modi told BJP MPs.

The prime minister said India's economy is today discussed all over the world. India should become self-reliant in every sphere of life, he added.

Modi said, “This is such a country where someone from the Red Fort says give up cooking gas subsidy and one crore people give up gas subsidy,” he said.

“Don't underestimate the people of such a country,” he added.

He said that his ‘Vocal for Local' call remained successful this Diwali with sale of local goods worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore during the festival.

The prime minister discussed at the meeting about various schemes of his government and said he wants to bring the coverage of all the schemes meant for the welfare of tribals "to a saturation point".

“You cannot imagine the satisfaction you will get in it,” he added.

Modi said that the “Fit India movement” launched by his government is the foundation of a developed India. “Our youth should be healthy so that they can contribute to fulfilling the expectations of the country for the next 25 years,” he added.