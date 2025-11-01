'Society has accepted': RSS leader on Kharge's 'ban' demand

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday said the organisation can not be banned just because somebody wishes so, and those making such a demand should learn from past experiences.

IMAGE: RSS volunteers celebrate its centenary with route marches. Photograph: @RSSorg/X

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of a three-day all-India executive meeting of the RSS here, Hosabale was replying to a question about Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's statement that the Sangh should be banned.

"Such attempts were made three times in the past. What did society say then? What did the court say? Despite all this, the Sangh's work kept growing. There must be valid reasons to impose a ban," he said.

"It cannot happen just because someone wishes so. If a leader says that an organisation working for the unity, security and culture of India should be banned, he must also state the reason," Hosabale added.

Society has accepted the RSS, and the "government system" too has ruled that such bans were wrong, the senior Sangh leader said, adding, "Those who now demand a ban should learn from past experiences."

To a question on banning the RSS again at a press conference in Delhi on Friday, Congress president Kharge had said, "It is my personal opinion, and I will say it openly, it should be done", and alleged that most of the law and order problems are arising because of the BJP and RSS.

Meanwhile, in reply to the question if the Bihar or West Bengal elections were discussed at the RSS meeting, Hosabale said there was no discussion on Bihar elections, but the Sangh's position was clear that people should vote in large numbers, and on issues concerning the nation and society, not on the basis of caste or money.

"We work for public awareness on this," he said.

As to West Bengal, he said the situation there was not discussed in this meeting, but there had been a discussion on it earlier.

"The situation there is serious. In the previous meeting, a resolution on Bengal was passed. The Sangh's work is expanding in the state, but hatred and animosity spread after the last elections due to the political leadership and the chief minister," he said.

Bengal is a border state and faces the pressure of people coming from Bangladesh, the RSS leader said, adding, "If the political leadership fails to end this menace, it would be unjust to keep Bengal, once a guiding state for India, in an atmosphere of instability and violence."

RSS volunteers were working to strengthen social unity in Bengal, he added.

On the National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said it should be updated from time to time. "The list should be refined. What is the problem with that? If anyone has objections to the process, they can present them before the commission," the RSS general secretary said.