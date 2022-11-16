News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Social media companies can rig elections, make any party win, says Rahul

Social media companies can rig elections, make any party win, says Rahul

Source: PTI
November 16, 2022 22:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that polls can be rigged through social media, and that if social media companies want, they can make any party win an election.

IMAGE: Congres MP Rahul Gandhi engages wth civil society activists in Washim, Maharashtra, November 16, 2022. Photograph: Courtesy, Indian National Congress on Facebook

Without naming any party, he also said that communal violence has been planted as a strategic weapon to cause disharmony in the society by one ideology and its leaders.

Gandhi made these remarks while interacting with civil society members led by activists Medha Patkar and G G Parikh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Washim.

 

"Even if the EVM (electronic voting machine) is secure, Indian elections may be rigged through social media. If large social media companies want, they can make any party win an election. Systematic bias is being applied there and my social media handles are a live example of it," the Congress MP said.

A statement by the Congress said during the meeting, the representatives raised relevant issues like political democracy and communal harmony, among others.

Speaking about political democracy, Patkar said it is not confined to the doubts surrounding the EVMs, but also mean that a rigorous manifestation of VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) is a must.

She spoke about citizens' participation in the drafting and crafting of the manifesto of all parties, whereby legal reforms must be made to make the manifesto binding on all political parties.

Patkar highlighted the relevance of strengthening gram sabhas and local bodies, saying Mahatma Gandhi had envisioned it. She also laid emphasis on reforming laws like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and labour laws for the benefit of farmers.

Irfaan Engineer, a human rights activist, raised issues relating to communal disharmony, polarization and hate-mongering.

Gandhi responded by saying, "Communal violence has been planted as a strategic weapon to cause disharmony in the society by one ideology and its leaders."

Gandhi along with the yatra participants will halt at Akola overnight and proceed to Buldhana on Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Challenge Before Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra
Challenge Before Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra
'An India exists outside BJP's narrative'
'An India exists outside BJP's narrative'
'Yatra changing Rahul's image'
'Yatra changing Rahul's image'
SC raps courts for mishandling Kathua juvenile case
SC raps courts for mishandling Kathua juvenile case
Delhi likely to host crucial India-Aus Test next year
Delhi likely to host crucial India-Aus Test next year
Navlakha's house arrest delayed over NIA's concerns
Navlakha's house arrest delayed over NIA's concerns
EC orders action into AAP candidate's 'kidnapping'
EC orders action into AAP candidate's 'kidnapping'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Bharat Jodo means bringing all Indians together'

'Bharat Jodo means bringing all Indians together'

They Have Been Walking From Kanyakumari

They Have Been Walking From Kanyakumari

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances