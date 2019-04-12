Smriti Irani-Sonia Gandhi: Who's the richer of the 2?

April 12, 2019 08:35 IST

Sonia Gandhi and Smriti Irani on Thursday filed their nominations for the Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and Amethi constituencies, respectively.

In her nomination papers, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union minister declared that she was not a graduate.

In their election affidavits, Sonia Gandhi declared a 45 per cent drop in her income in 2017-18 compared to 2013-14, while Irani’s income increased roughly an 80 per cent increase in her income in the same time span.

It should be noted though, Smriti Irani has declared her income and assets as of March 31, 2018, whereas Sonia Gandhi’s declarations are made as of March 31, 2019.

Here's a comparison of the two women's assets.

>> Smriti Irani

This year, she has declared assets worth over Rs 4.71 crore.

According to the affidavit, Irani has declared movable property worth over Rs 1.75 crore.

Her immovable assets are worth Rs 2.96 crore, which include an agricultural land valued at over Rs 1.45 crore and a residential building of Rs 1.50 crore.

In the movable category, she had cash in hand till March 31 totalling about Rs 6.24 lakh besides over Rs 89 lakh in bank accounts.

She also has over Rs 18 lakh in NSS and postal savings insurance and another Rs 1.05 lakh in other investments.

Irani has vehicles valued at Rs 13.14 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 21 lakh.

Her husband Zubin has movable property of more than Rs 1.69 crore and immovable property worth Rs 2.97 crore.

>>Sonia Gandhi

United Progressive Alliance Sonia Gandhi declared personal assets worth Rs 11.82 crore, according to the affidavit she submitted while filing her nomination papers.

During the 2014 general elections, she had declared total assets worth Rs 9.28 crore.

Gandhi's movable assets stand at Rs 4.29 crore, according to the affidavit.

She has given a loan of Rs 5 lakh to her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the affidavit says.

She has cash worth Rs 60,000 and bank deposits of Rs 16.5 lakh.

In 2014, she had declared assets worth Rs 9.28 crore that comprised movable assets of Rs 2.81 crores including 1267.3 grams gold, 88 kg silver and Rs 66 lakh in bank accounts.

She has one criminal case against her, filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.

-- With inputs from Agencies