Danish Siddiqui's parents to move world criminal court against Taliban

Danish Siddiqui's parents to move world criminal court against Taliban

Source: PTI
March 21, 2022 18:48 IST
Slain Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's parents will initiate legal action for an investigation into his killing and to bring to book those responsible, including high-level commanders and leaders of the Taliban.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com.

Siddiqui, 38, was on assignment in Afghanistan when he was killed in July last year. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist was covering clashes between Afghan troops and the Taliban in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar city.

 

On Tuesday, Danish Siddiqui's parents Akhtar Siddiqui and Shahida Akhtar will initiate legal action to investigate his killing and bring to justice those responsible, including high-level commanders and leaders of the Taliban, the family said in a statement.

Though the statement did not say what kind of legal action would be sought, it is understood that Siddiqui's family will be moving the International Criminal Court against the Taliban. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
