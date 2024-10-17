News
Home  » News » CJI recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna's name as his successor

CJI recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna's name as his successor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 17, 2024 11:39 IST
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has set in motion the process of appointment of his successor by recommending to the Centre the name of senior-most Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

IMAGE: Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to sources, CJI Chandrachud had on Wednesday handed over the letter of his recommendation to Justice Khanna.

Justice Khanna is set to become the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11. Elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019, Justice Khanna will superannuate on May 13, 2025.

 

If Justice Khanna takes over as the 51st chief justice on November 11, he will have a tenure of a little over six months and would demit office on May 13, 2025.

Justice Khanna was elevated as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and was made a permanent judge in 2006.

Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna studied law at the Campus Law Centre of Delhi University.

Some of the notable judgments of Justice Khanna in the Supreme Court include upholding the use of EVMs in elections, saying the devices were secure which eliminates booth capturing and bogus voting.

He was also part of the five-judge bench which declared the electoral bond scheme, meant for funding of political parties as unconstitutional.

Justice Khanna was also part of the five-judge bench which upheld the Centre's 2019 decision abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
