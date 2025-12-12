6 get 20-yr jail in Kerala actress sexual assault case

A court in Kochi on Friday sentenced six people convicted in the 2017 actress sexual assault case to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court Judge Honey M Varghese sentenced Sunil N S, also known as Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H, and Pradeep to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the offence of gang rape.

The court also ordered imprisonment for other offences, but they will run concurrently.

The court also ordered the victim to be paid a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, and the pen drive containing the sexual assault visuals should be maintained in the custody of the investigation officer.

On December 8, the court acquitted four accused, including actor Dileep.

The convicted individuals were found guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage modesty), 357 (assault or criminal force in attempt to wrongfully confine a person), 366 (abduction), 376(D) (gang rape), and under IT Act sections 66E (violation of privacy by capturing or transmitting images of a private area without consent) and 67(A) (publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material).

Earlier in the day, the court heard submissions from the convicted persons, their counsel and the prosecution on the quantum of sentence.

The judge also directed lawyers and the media to refrain from criticising the judicial process in the wake of the verdict.

The convicted persons sought leniency, citing family and health conditions.

The second accused Martin, and the sixth accused Pradeep, broke down in court, claiming innocence and saying they were the sole breadwinners of their families.

The Special Public Prosecutor V Aja Kumar emphasised that the maximum punishment of life imprisonment for gang rape should be imposed on all the accused.

Throughout the hearing, the court maintained that the crime committed by Suni is more grievous than offences against five convicted persons.

The court asked the prosecution whether the same sentence can be imposed on the first accused and other convicted persons under Section 376(D) of the IPC.

The court also asked the counsel appearing for the de facto complainant, but she was not present.

The hearing on the quantum of sentence started at 11.30 am and concluded at 12.50 pm.

Later, the court announced the sentence to the convicted person by around 4.45 pm.

The assault on the multilingual actress, after the accused allegedly forced their way into her car and held it under their control for two hours on February 17, 2017, had shocked Kerala.

Prime accused Pulsar Suni sexually assaulted the actress and recorded the act on video with the help of the other convicted persons in the moving car.

Actor Dileep, who was accused of conspiring in the crime, was arrested during the investigation.

However, after a near six-year trial, the court found him not guilty.