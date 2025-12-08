HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Conspiracy against me began with Manju Warrier's statement: Dileep

Conspiracy against me began with Manju Warrier's statement: Dileep

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 08, 2025 13:05 IST

x

Malayalam actor Dileep on Monday accused some police officials and a section of media of hatching a "conspiring against him" to implicate him in a case relating to the sexual assault of a south Indian actress here in 2017 with an aim to destroy his career.

IMAGE: Actor Dileep speaks to the media after his acquittal in the actress assault case by an Ernakulam court, December 8, 2025. Photograph: ANI screen grab/X

Shortly after he was acquitted in the case, Dileep alleged there was a "real conspiracy" to make him an accused in the case.

"It was done to destroy my career, image, and life in society," he told reporters soon after a local court acquitted him after a years-long legal battle.

 

Criticising his ex-wife and leading actress Manju Warrier, the Meeshamadhavan actor said the entire conspiracy against him began with her statement that there was a criminal conspiracy behind the assault of the survivor and that should be probed.

Without naming anyone, he alleged a top woman police officer and a group of "criminal police" chosen by her to probe the case had acted against him.

Dileep accused them of fabricating a false story against him with the support of the prime accused in the case and his co-inmate in the jail. Those police personnel and a section of media had propagated the false story against him through social media platforms, he further claimed.

"Today, that false narrative, fabricated by the police was shattered in the court," the actor-producer added.

He thanked his family, lawyers, and fans who supported him throughout these years of legal battle.

The Ernakulam principal sessions court on Monday acquitted Dileep in the sensational case.

The court, however, found six others, including prime accused Sunil N S alias Pulsar Suni, who directly committed the crime, guilty.

Apart from Dileep, the court acquitted three others in the case.

The verdict was pronounced by Ernakulam principal sessions judge Honey M Varghese, who had concluded the hearing in the lengthy trial on November 25.

The assault on the multi-lingual actress after the miscreants forced their way into the car she was travelling in and kept it under their control for two hours, had shaken the conscience of  Kerala society.

According to the prosecution, several persons forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped in a busy area.

The 10 accused who faced trial are Sunil, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh V P, Salim H, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, actor Dileep (real name P Gopalakrishnan), Sanil Kumar alias Mesthri Sanil, and Sharath.

The police arrested the accused soon after the incident and filed the first charge sheet against seven persons in April 2017.

During further investigation, Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017, after the probe team found that the prime accused, Sunil, had allegedly sent a letter to him from jail.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Court acquits Dileep, finds 6 guilty in actress assault case
Court acquits Dileep, finds 6 guilty in actress assault case
MeToo in Mollywood: Verdict expected after 8 years
MeToo in Mollywood: Verdict expected after 8 years
Fresh rape complaint against absconding Kerala Cong MLA Mamkootathil
Fresh rape complaint against absconding Kerala Cong MLA Mamkootathil
No bail for absconding Kerala Cong MLA Rahul in rape case
No bail for absconding Kerala Cong MLA Rahul in rape case
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, wife arrested in Rs 30cr for cheating case
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, wife arrested in Rs 30cr for cheating case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Malti Chahar Sets the Internet on Fire in a Saree1:46

Malti Chahar Sets the Internet on Fire in a Saree

Tokyo lights up for Christmas with dazzling illuminations and festive displays4:32

Tokyo lights up for Christmas with dazzling illuminations...

Salman Arrives in Ultimate Swag Mode at Airport1:15

Salman Arrives in Ultimate Swag Mode at Airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO