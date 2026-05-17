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Sivagiri Mutt Seeks More Backward Class Ministers In Kerala Government

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 17, 2026 13:51 IST

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Sivagiri Mutt head Swami Sachidananda is advocating for increased representation of backward class communities in Kerala's new UDF government, urging the inclusion of more backward class MLAs in key cabinet positions.

Key Points

  • Sivagiri Mutt head seeks increased representation for backward class MLAs in the new Kerala government.
  • The Mutt has requested that at least three or four capable MLAs associated with Sree Narayana organisations be made ministers.
  • A memorandum outlining demands was submitted to Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan.
  • The Mutt has requested a dedicated backward classes welfare minister for the comprehensive development of 42 backward communities in Kerala.

Sivagiri Mutt head Swami Sachidananda on Sunday sought greater representation for MLAs from backward class communities in the UDF government's Cabinet.

The Sivagiri Mutt, founded by Sree Narayana Guru, is a key spiritual centre of the numerically strong Ezhava community.

 

He was speaking to reporters after meeting Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan here.

Demands For Backward Community Welfare

Sachidananda said he congratulated Satheesan and submitted a memorandum outlining the demands.

He said that nine persons in the UDF associated with Sree Narayana organisations have won the election.

"We requested that at least three or four capable among them be made ministers. We hope he will consider it," he said.

He said that during the election period, a list of candidates to be given seats was submitted to UDF leaders, of whom nine emerged victorious.

Need For A Dedicated Backward Classes Welfare Minister

"The number of elected members from backward communities has increased, and we are happy about it. There should be guidelines for appointing ministers and their personal staff," he said.

Sachidananda said the Mutt had also made another request.

"There is a Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe department and a minister for it in Kerala. There is a need for a backward classes welfare minister. There are around 42 backward communities in the state, and for their comprehensive development, such a portfolio is necessary. We have conveyed this request," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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