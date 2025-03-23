Situation in Nagpur completely peaceful, no tension anywhere: Fadnavis

Curfew has been lifted in Nagpur as the situation in the city is completely peaceful, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis being welcomed by actor Aamir Khan and producer Kiran Rao as he arrives to attend the 'Satyamev Jayate Farmer Cup Award 2024' ceremony, in Pune, March 23, 2025 . Photograph: ANI Photo

The CM was speaking to the media in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune where he attended an event organised by the non-profit Paani Foundation.

The situation in Nagpur is completely peaceful. There is no tension anywhere. People of all religions are living together peacefully. Hence, the curfew has been lifted," said Fadnavis, who is a legislator from the city.

Officials said earlier in the day that curfew had been lifted from the remaining four areas of Nagpur, six days after violence rocked the city.

Following the violence on March 17, curfew was imposed in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar police station areas.

Mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur on Monday night amid rumours that a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Curfew was lifted from localities within the jurisdictions of Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police stations on March 20, and from Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Lakadganj, Sakkardara and Imambada on March 22.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal on Sunday ordered the lifting of curfew in the remaining Kotwali, Tehsil, Ganeshpeth and Yashodhara Nagar police station areas from 3 pm.

Patrolling will continue in sensitive areas along with the deployment of local police, an official said.

Large-scale stone pelting and arson were reported in several parts of Nagpur on March 17 after baseless rumours were spread mischievously claiming that a chadar' with holy inscriptions was burned during the VHP protests, according to the authorities.

Thirty-three police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officers, were injured in the violence.

The police have arrested more than 100 persons in connection with the violence.

Fadnavis had said on Saturday that the government would recover the cost of property damaged during the Nagpur violence from rioters and roll bulldozer if necessary.

He said if the perpetrators of violence failed to compensate, their properties would be seized and sold to recover the losses.

The CM emphasised that strict action would be taken against those who attacked police officers during the unrest.