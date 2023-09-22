News
Rediff.com  » News » Situation in 2 Imphal districts tense but normal

Situation in 2 Imphal districts tense but normal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 22, 2023 10:44 IST
The situation on Friday in the twin districts of Imphal East and West where curfew was imposed a day before, remained tense but normal.

IMAGE: Women holding placards protest against the ongoing violence in Manipur, in Imphal on September 21, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Curfew was imposed on Thursday after protesters stormed police stations demanding the release of five youths who had earlier been arrested for carrying sophisticated weapons and wearing camouflage uniforms similar to army fatigues.

 

More than 30 people, mostly women, received minor injuries after they attempted to storm police stations at Porompat and Heingang in Imphal East district and Singjamei and Kwakeithel in Imphal West district prompting security forces including Rapid Action Force personnel to fire several rounds of tear gas shells.

The Imphal East and Imphal West district authorities have, however, exempted officials of the municipality, electricity, health, PHED, media persons and flight passengers going to the airport from the purview of the curfew.

However, curfew was relaxed in the rest of Imphal valley comprising of Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items.

In Thoubal district curfew has been relaxed from 5 am to 9 pm and in Bishnupur from 5 am to 5 pm.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
