News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Did no wrong': Banned Manipuri actor stands her ground

'Did no wrong': Banned Manipuri actor stands her ground

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 20, 2023 14:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manipuri actor Soma Laishram, who was recently barred from acting in films and attending public events by an Imphal-based organisation following her participation in a beauty pageant, has strongly opposed the move, asserting that she had done nothing against her state.

IMAGE: Manipuri actor Soma Laishram. Photograph: Kind courtesy @LaishramSoma on X

The ban was imposed on her by civil society group Kangleipak Kanba Lup for taking part in the event held in Delhi, amid the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Laishram, in a video posted on social media, said she was shocked and disheartened over the development.

 

"I strongly oppose this (directive); as an artist and a social influencer, I have every right to speak up wherever I want to and whenever it is needed... I have not done anything against my state and my motherland," said Laishram, who has acted in over 100 Manipuri films.

"When I was called to represent Manipur in the Northeast festival as a show stopper, I only went with the intention of supporting my state, and spreading awareness (about the reason behind the violence) among the thousands of people present there," the 31-year-old actor said.

The ban on Laishram has drawn widespread condemnation from the public and film associations.

When contacted, a top functionary of the Film Forum Manipur asserted that such interference is unfortunate and uncalled for.

More than 175 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Would Manipur Violence Have Continued If...
Would Manipur Violence Have Continued If...
'They will kill us, lynch us'
'They will kill us, lynch us'
Manipur: Not A Time To Burn Bridges
Manipur: Not A Time To Burn Bridges
Ranveer stars in 2023 World Cup's official anthem
Ranveer stars in 2023 World Cup's official anthem
'How Can Truth Hurt The Film-maker?'
'How Can Truth Hurt The Film-maker?'
Nearly 34% loans charged 10% or more interest
Nearly 34% loans charged 10% or more interest
Sanatan Dharma Controversy: Why Stalin Is Unflustered
Sanatan Dharma Controversy: Why Stalin Is Unflustered
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Oil is another reason for clashes in Manipur'

'Oil is another reason for clashes in Manipur'

'Both groups are armed, with weapons they have looted'

'Both groups are armed, with weapons they have looted'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances