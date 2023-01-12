News
Rediff.com  » News » Situation at LAC 'stable but unpredictable', troops ready: Army chief

Situation at LAC 'stable but unpredictable', troops ready: Army chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: January 12, 2023 13:15 IST
The situation along the frontier with China is 'stable' but 'unpredictable' and Indian troops are adequately deployed to deal with any contingency, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande. Photograph: ANI Photo

At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande also said that the troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have been able to maintain a robust posture to defeat any evil design of the adversary with a firm and resolute manner.

 

The situation is stable and under control, but unpredictable. Gen Pande said, adding adequate deployment of troops have been made along the LAC to deal with any challenge.

"Our troops have been able to maintain a robust posture," he said.

The Army chief said both sides have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table.

"We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels," he said.

Referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the ceasefire understanding that was agreed to in February 2021 is holding well.

At the same time Gen Pande said cross-border support to terrorism and terror infrastructure remained.

The Chief of Army Staff also said that a proposal for induction of women personnel into artillery units has been sent to the government.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
