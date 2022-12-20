News
SIT to probe civilian killings outside Army camp in Jammu

SIT to probe civilian killings outside Army camp in Jammu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 20, 2022 09:59 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday night constituted a special investigating team (SIT) to probe the killing of two civilians in a firing incident outside an Army camp in Rajouri district, official sources said.

IMAGE: A police personnel stands guard near an army camp in the Darhal area of Rajouri. Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The killings of two civilians and injuries to another on Friday lead to massive protests with people demanding a fair probe into the incident.

 

While the Army had said in a tweet that some unidentified terrorists had started firing at the camp, eyewitnesses claimed a sentry posted at the gate opened fire at approaching locals, resulting in the casualties.

The sources said police have constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a gazette-rank police officer to probe the incident.

The SIT has been constituted by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri Poonch range, Haseeb Mughal, they said.

The SIT will work under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam and will be headed by Deputy SP (headquarters), Rajouri, Chanchal Singh.

Its members will be Inspector Danish Maqbool, Probationary Sub-Inspector (PSI) Jatinder Sharma and two head constables, the sources said.

The SIT has been asked to update day to day progress of investigation with the range police headquarters, they said.

The team will investigate the incident of firing that took place at the Alfa gate of the Army camp in the Phalyana area of Rajouri town in which two local men Surinder Kumar and Kamal Kumar, both residents of ward 15 Phalyana, got killed, while Anil Kumar from Uttrakhand was injured and is under treatment in Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri, the sources said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
