News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sister-in-law carries Santali saree for Murmu's swearing-in

Sister-in-law carries Santali saree for Murmu's swearing-in

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 24, 2022 11:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

President-elect Droupadi Murmu may wear a traditional Santali saree when she takes the oath of office in Delhi on Monday.

IMAGE: President-elect Droupadi Murmu. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Her sister-in-law Sukri Tudu is travelling to Delhi with a special saree used by Santal women in Eastern India.

Sukri along with her husband Tarinisen Tudu on Saturday left for the national capital to witness the oath taking ceremony to be held at the Parliament's central hall.

 

"I am carrying a Santali traditional saree for 'Didi' (elder sister) and pray she will wear it during the oath taking. I am not sure what she will actually wear on the occasion. The Rashtrapati Bhawan will decide the dress of the new President," Sukri said.

The Santali sarees have some stripe work on one end and is worn by the Santal women on special occasions.

The saree is vertically symmetric and has both the ends designed with the same motifs.

Sukri, who along with her husband and family members, live in Uparbeda village near Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, said she is also carrying traditional sweet pancakes, also called 'Arisa Pitha' for Murmu.

Meanwhile, Murmu's daughter Itishree, a bank officer and her husband Ganesh Hembram, have reached New Delhi and are staying with the President-elect.

"Only four members of the President-elect's family -- brother, sister-in-law, daughter and son-in-law -- will attend the oath taking ceremony," said a senior BJP leader adding that essence of 'adivasi' culture and tradition could be reflected in the swearing-in of the country's 15th President .

Coming from a humble tribal family of Uparbeda village near Rairangpur, 64-year-old Murmu has come a long way from a councilor to an MLA, a minister and Jharkhand Governor to being elected President of India.

There were celebrations everywhere in Odisha as 'ladoos' were distributed even on Saturday at the Bhubaneswar railway station.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What I Have Learnt From Droupadi Didi
What I Have Learnt From Droupadi Didi
'A tribal President will be a great showpiece'
'A tribal President will be a great showpiece'
The Many Firsts Of Droupadi Murmu
The Many Firsts Of Droupadi Murmu
Eldhose Paul finishes ninth in men's triple jump
Eldhose Paul finishes ninth in men's triple jump
India reports 20,279 new Covid cases, 36 deaths
India reports 20,279 new Covid cases, 36 deaths
Chhattisgarh Cong rift: Baghel, Singh Deo reach Delhi
Chhattisgarh Cong rift: Baghel, Singh Deo reach Delhi
PICS: Canada stun US to win men's 4x100 relay gold
PICS: Canada stun US to win men's 4x100 relay gold
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Droupadi Didi Is Prez!

Droupadi Didi Is Prez!

Tribal President: 'Don't Expect Magic'

Tribal President: 'Don't Expect Magic'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances