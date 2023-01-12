News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sisodia slams BJP as AAP asked to pay Rs 160 cr for political ads

Sisodia slams BJP as AAP asked to pay Rs 160 cr for political ads

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 12, 2023 13:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday accused Bharatiya Janata Party of wanting to have 'unconstitutional' control over Delhi officers to have leverage over the city government.

IMAGE: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Photograph: PTI Photo

Sisodia's charge came in the wake of a notice issued to the Aam Aadmi Party asking it to pay Rs 163.62 crore it allegedly spent on political advertisements in the garb of government advertisements.

The development came nearly a month after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the AAP for political advertisements it published under the veneer of government advertisements.

 

The recovery notice issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) also includes the interest on the amount and makes it mandatory for the ruling party in Delhi to pay the whole amount within 10 days, the sources said.

"If the AAP convener fails to do so, all consequential legal action including attachment of the properties of the party shall be taken in time bound manner, as per the earlier order of the Delhi LG," a source said.

'Look at the illegitimate use of the unconstitutional control over Delhi's officers -- BJP asked Delhi government's Directorate of Information and Publicity Secretary Alice Vaz (IAS) to issue a notice to recover the cost of advertisements given in outside states from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

'In Delhi's newspapers, the advertisements of several BJP CMs of other states are published and hoardings of their CMs are all over Delhi. Will costs of those be recovered from BJP CMs?

'Is it for this reason that BJP wants to keep unconstitutional control over Delhi officers?' he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP
Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP
Will AAP Forge A New Political Culture In India?
Will AAP Forge A New Political Culture In India?
V K Saxena's Road To Delhi LG via Gujarat
V K Saxena's Road To Delhi LG via Gujarat
Amid tussle with Governor, TN govt apprises President
Amid tussle with Governor, TN govt apprises President
Prannoy enters quarters of Malaysia Open
Prannoy enters quarters of Malaysia Open
Maruti Suzuki unveils SUVs Jimny and Fronx
Maruti Suzuki unveils SUVs Jimny and Fronx
Hockey World Cup: Can India win back lost glory?
Hockey World Cup: Can India win back lost glory?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'

'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'

Have recording of BJP's offer to Sisodia: AAP sources

Have recording of BJP's offer to Sisodia: AAP sources

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances