News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Singapore to ban Kashmir Files, 'can cause enmity' among people

Singapore to ban Kashmir Files, 'can cause enmity' among people

By Gurdip Singh
May 09, 2022 18:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Kashmir Files, a Bollywood movie on the exodus of Hindus from the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley, will be banned in multi-racial Singapore as the film has been assessed to be 'beyond' the city-state's film classification guidelines, a media report said on Monday.

The authorities have assessed the Hindi-language film to be 'beyond' Singapore's film classification guidelines, said the Infocomm Media Development Authority in a joint statement with the ministry of culture, community and youth and the ministry of home affairs. 

 

“The film will be refused classification for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the ongoing conflict in Kashmir,” the authorities told Channel News Asia.

“These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities, and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in our multiracial and multi-religious society,” they said.

Under the film classification guidelines, “any material that is denigrating to racial or religious communities in Singapore” will be refused classification, they added.

The Vivek Agnihotri-directed movie, being screened in India since March to mixed reviews, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley the 1990s due to terrorism.

The film, written and directed by Agnihotri, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Gurdip Singh in Singapore
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
View: Understanding Kashmir Files Phenomena
View: Understanding Kashmir Files Phenomena
Why The Kashmir Files Has BJP's Blessings
Why The Kashmir Files Has BJP's Blessings
Clubs deny space for presser to Kashmir Files director
Clubs deny space for presser to Kashmir Files director
Blast at Punjab police's intelligence hq in Mohali
Blast at Punjab police's intelligence hq in Mohali
SKM hails bail denial to 4 Lakhimpur case accused
SKM hails bail denial to 4 Lakhimpur case accused
'Ukraine war hits supply of ammunition, spares'
'Ukraine war hits supply of ammunition, spares'
Delhi court acquits 5 LeT members in terror case
Delhi court acquits 5 LeT members in terror case
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'The Kashmir Files depicts true history of Valley'

'The Kashmir Files depicts true history of Valley'

Why All The Fuss Over The Kashmir Files?

Why All The Fuss Over The Kashmir Files?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances