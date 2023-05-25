News
Sidda govt's future depends on 2024 LS poll outcome: Kumaraswamy

Source: PTI
May 25, 2023 17:45 IST
Raising doubts about the longevity of the Siddaramaiah-led new Congress government in Karnataka, Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said its future is dependent on the results of the 2024 Parliament elections.

IMAGE: H D Kumaraswamy. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

The former chief minister said his statement is only based on his analysis of political situation in the state and should not be misinterpreted as though he was up to something by joining hands with someone.

"I don't know whether the (next assembly) election will happen after five years, what all may happen I don't know, let's see. The future of this government is dependent on the results of the upcoming Parliament elections, I know it. I'm not speaking by hiding things, nor am I making any astrological predictions," Kumaraswamy said.

 

Addressing a party meeting in Bengaluru, he said looking at the developments, in his opinion anything may happen in the state's politics.

"I'm only doing the state's (political) analysis, that's all. I'm not making any astrological predictions, and let the media friends don't have any doubts that as though I'm planning to do something by joining hands with someone. It's my hunch, because we don't know what all developments may happen," he added.

Kumaraswamy was addressing JD-S leaders and workers at an "introspection meeting" organised by the party, following the assembly polls results, in which the party has won just 19 seats.

Telling party workers that he will stand with them in their fight, Kumaraswamy said whoever works with firm determination to take the party forward will be given an opportunity.

He said he wants to wipe out the "black spot" of "Deve Gowda's family party"  image associated with the JD-S.

The JD-S leader also called on the party workers to start preparing for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and zilla and taluk panchayat polls.

He said if the Congress fails to implement the poll guarantees or if they put conditions to implement the guarantees, it will become a major ammunition for the JD-S in the days ahead.

Later speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said he and his party will keep a watch on the government's implementation of its five poll guarantees, as based on it the Congress got votes and came to power.

"My party's existence has taken a hit in this election because of these guarantees, so naturally I will hold on to these guarantees.... Implement the guarantees now in toto and don't try to cheat the people by adding conditions to it. I will do my politics on this subject now," he added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
