Shutdown Mars President's Manipur Visit

Shutdown Mars President's Manipur Visit

December 12, 2025 06:45 IST

President Droupadi Murmu began her first visit to Manipur amid a complete shutdown called by seven outlawed groups in the Imphal Valley.

Markets were closed and roads were mostly empty as the Rashtrapati arrived in Imphal, where she attended a polo exhibition and a civic reception.

On Friday, she will visit the Nupi Lal memorial complex and later travel to Senapati district to inaugurate development projects.

Ahead of her visit, Meitei civil society groups urged her to highlight the struggles of thousands of internally displaced people who remain in relief camps despite government promises of resettlement.

Her trip comes three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the State since the 2023 ethnic violence that left over 260 dead and displaced about 62,000 people.

 

IMAGE: President Murmu welcomed by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on her arrival in Imphal on Thursday, December 11, 2025. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The President was accorded a guard of honour on her arrival, here and below. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn X/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu met internally displaced students. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu interacted with internally displaced Manipuris. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu also watched a polo match at the historic Mapal Kangjeibung in Imphal. Photograph: Office of Press Secretary to the President/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The polo match in progress. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/X

 

IMAGE: President Murmu inaugurated development projects in Manipur. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/X

 

IMAGE: The Manipur government hosted a civic reception in President Murmu's honour in Imphal.
Glimpses of the cultural programmes at the civic reception, here and below. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/X

 

Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/X

 

Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/X

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

