Shri Thanedar re-elected to House of Representatives

Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar was re-elected from the thirteenth Congressional district of Michigan.

IMAGE: US Representative Shri Thanedar. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

He defeated his Republican rival Martell Bivings by a margin of over 35 percentage points as he was re-elected for the second term.

In a statement he credited his victory to his record of delivering strong constituent services, standing up for working families, fighting for unions, and always fighting for reproductive freedom.

"Everywhere I go, constituents always come up to me and tell me how my office helped them with their immigration issues, secure a visa, get veterans benefits, get their tax returns, etc. That is a testament to my team and I couldn't be prouder of all their hard work and how effective we are in serving our constituents," Thanedar said.

"I'm also looking forward to building on the success of our first term. We were able to bring federal dollars to areas downriver, like Southgate, that had never received federal funding. But it's my goal to ensure that every municipality in my district receives the funds they need from DC. We sponsored 27 bills and cosponsored another 574, and I'm especially proud of my work in the areas of mental health and small business," he said.

"I want to thank my opponents for running and participating in the democratic process. I thank the US House Democratic Leadership for endorsing me, as well as the unions and groups that supported my campaign. Hopefully, Vice President Harris and Governor Walz are successful so we can continue the record investment in America that President Biden started. Regardless, I will always fight for the 13th District and its constituents," Thanedar said in a statement.

The US House of Representatives currently has five Indian American lawmakers, including Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal and Ami Bera.

Krishnamoorthi was re-elected from the seventh Congressional District of Illinois, a seat he has won since 2017.

Khanna was re-elected to the US House in California's 17th Congressional District. Bera and Jayapal are expected to win.

In the next Congress, they would be joined by Suhas Subramanyam from the tenth Congressional District of Virginia.