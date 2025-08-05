Showdown in Rajya Sabha over 'deployment' of CISF

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday witnessed sharp exchanges between opposition and treasury benches over deployment of security personnel in the House, with Deputy Chairman Harivansh asserting that no Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have been deployed to stop members from exercising their right to protest, as alleged by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

IMAGE: Opposition MPs create ruckus in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Harivansh also expressed concern over Leader of Opposition Kharge making public his letter to the Chair.

He said Kharge's letter to him falls in 'privileged communication' and should not have been shared with the media even before it had reached him.

The heated exchanges between the two sides reached a flashpoint when Kharge alleged that the Opposition MPs were prevented from entering the well by CISF personnel as if they were terrorists and asked if the chair was conducting the house or Home Minister Amit Shah, to whom the CISF reports.

The remarks led to strong objections by the treasury benches.

Leader of the House J P Nadda asked the Opposition MPs to take tuitions from him as they would have to remain in the opposition for the next few decades.

He also termed Opposition conduct as anarchy.

This irked the opposition MPs who rose on their feet protesting the remarks.

The house witnessed the first adjournment till 2 pm. When it reassembled, the proceedings were adjourned for the day amid continued protests over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Earlier at 11 am, soon after the listed papers and reports were tabled, Harivansh lamented that Kharge, in his letter to him, had stated that CISF personnel were deployed in the House and were preventing Opposition leaders from exercising their democratic rights.

"The dignity of the Chair does not allow it (letter) to go to the media," Harivansh said.

He further said that it is a worrying fact that incidents of constant disruptions are occurring in the current session.

Despite repeated appeals by the Chair, several members have willfully violated the provisions of Rule 235 and Rule 238, disrupting the House, he said.

"We members should self-introspect whether such actions enhance the dignity and decorum of the House," Harivansh said, adding the opposition's conduct was 'undemocratic'.

He asked how raising slogans, entering the Well of the House and disturbing other members can be termed as 'democratic right of protest'.

Later, the floor was given to the Leader of the Opposition.

Kharge said he has issued a press note on the letter for the benefit of the members.

Kharge emphasised that the Opposition was protesting in a democratic way and will continue to do so.

"CISF is being brought into the House. Are we terrorists?" Kharge said.

Countering Kharge's claim, Harivansh asserted, "They were not from CISF. It was a parliamentary security service."

The Congress leader said the parliamentary security service is well-equipped to provide security to MPs.

"But do you want to run the House by bringing in police and military," he said.

Harivansh stressed that the staff were from parliamentary services and urged Kharge not to mislead the House.

"It is not new for security personnel to be present in the House. The foundation of this service was laid in 1930 by the first elected Indian president of the Central Legislative Assembly, Vitthal Bhai Patel. These security personnel have been doing their job since then, and they are specially trained. They conduct their duties while keeping the dignity of the House in mind, without using any kind of force," the Chair asserted.

The Chair also cited several references from the past regarding the conduct of members in the House.

Among others, he also quoted an observation by the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Tiruchi Siva (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) recalled that even after Bhagat Singh threw a bomb in the Central Legislative Assembly, Vitthal Bhai Patel did not allow security forces to enter the house.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sought a clarification from the Chair on what action needs to be taken against wrong claims being made by the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

"Only marshals can enter the House. That day there were only marshals. LoP is misleading and putting forth wrong facts. When a misleading letter is written or a wrong fact is presented, what action needs to be taken?" Rijiju questioned.

The Chair again gave the floor to Kharge, who asked, "Are you (Chair) running the House or Home Minister Amit Shah?".

To this, Harivansh told Kharge that it was a wrong allegation.

Leader of the House and Union Minister J P Nadda said he has been in opposition for 40 years, and the Congress party should take tuition from him to become an effective Opposition party.

He alleged that certain actions of opposition members cannot be termed as democratic protest, but 'anarchism'.

The Chair had rejected 34 adjournment notices under Rule 267 of the House.