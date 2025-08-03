Govt to push bills as Oppn seeks debate on Bihar SIR

The government is likely to push on Monday the passage of a key sports bill in the Lok Sabha, amid a continuing deadlock in Parliament as the Opposition's united demand for a discussion on SIR failed to draw a positive response from the ruling alliance.

IMAGE: INDIA bloc MPs protest against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, at Parliament premises in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

The Lower House has listed the National Sports Governance Bill, which envisages greater transparency in the functioning of sports bodies, for consideration and passage.

The Rajya Sabha has listed for passage on Monday a resolution from Home Minister Amit Shah on the extension of the President's rule in Manipur by another six months with effect from August 13.

Except for a two-day discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in both the Houses, parliamentary proceedings have been all but a washout since the Monsoon session began on July 21 as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has ignited vociferous protests from opposition parties.

The INDIA bloc, which has in previous sessions often spoken in different voices, has joined ranks over the issue, alleging the Election Commission's exercise is aimed at removing voters sympathetic to its agenda and boosting the prospects of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

The EC has said it will roll out the exercise nationally to 'protect' the integrity of electoral rolls to ensure that only eligible voters are allowed to cast votes.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has accused the EC of 'vote chori' (stealing votes) and has been fiercely critical of the poll body. The EC had in a statement on Saturday rejected Gandhi's allegations as 'baseless', 'unsubstantiated' and 'misleading'.

With the government paying little heed to the demand for a discussion on SIR in Parliament, the Opposition has been unsparing in its protest in Parliament, forcing repeated adjournments.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has maintained that it is for the Chair of the two Houses to decide on the Opposition's demand in accordance with the rules.

However, he also recently cited a ruling by Balram Jakhar, a veteran Congress leader who was the Lok Sabha Speaker between 1980 and 1989, that the House cannot debate the functioning of a constitutional body like the EC to suggest the government's disapproval of the Opposition's demand.

A key government functionary said that if disruptions continue to block its agenda in Parliament, then it will push for the passage of its key bills despite the din.

Rijiju had said on Friday that SIR is part of the Election Commission's mandate.

"This is not the first time the EC is doing it. Whether Parliament can discuss the EC's administrative work or not is for the Chair to decide in accordance with rules," he added.

He noted that a minister related to the issue in discussion generally replies to the concerns raised by members, and wondered who could do so in the case of the Election Commission, a constitutionally autonomous body.

What is not favoured by rules and convention cannot be discussed, he had said.

Another bill that is listed for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha is the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill.