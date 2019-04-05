Shot down PAF's F-16: IAF contradicts US magazine

April 05, 2019 19:59 IST

The Indian Air on Force Friday asserted that it had shot down an F-16 aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force on February 27 during aerial combat.

'During the aerial engagement, one MiG 21 Bison of the IAF shot down an F-16 in Nowshera sector,' the IAF said in a statement.

The assertion came after the Foreign Policy magazine reported on Thursday that the United States count of the F-16s with Pakistan has found that none of them are missing, contradicting India's claim that one of its fighter jets shot down a Pakistani F-16 during an aerial dogfight on February 27.