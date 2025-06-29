Shivakumar may replace Sidda in 2-3 months, claims Congress MLA

Karnataka Congress MLA HA Iqbal Hussain on Sunday claimed that deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar may get an opportunity to become the chief minister of the state within the next two to three months.

IMAGE: Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar pays tribute to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on the occasion of his 516th birth anniversary, in front of Vidhana Soudha as CM Siddaramaiah looks on, in Bengaluru, June 27, 2025. Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

These remarks from a legislator considered close to Shivakumar come amid renewed speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka later this year.

The buzz resurfaced following cooperation minister KN Rajanna's recent statement hinting at "revolutionary" political developments in the state after September.

You all know what our (Congress's) strength was before this government came to power. Everyone knows who put in the struggle, sweat, effort and interest to achieve this victory. His (Shivakumar's) strategy and programmes are history now, Hussain told reporters in Ramanagara, when asked if Shivakumar had a chance to become CM.

"I don't believe in speculation. We have full confidence that the high command is aware of the situation and will take an appropriate decision at the right time to give him an opportunity," he added.

When asked if Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, would become CM this year, Hussain replied, "Yes, I'm saying it. The date some leaders are hinting at for revolutionary political developments after Septemberthis is what they are talking about. A decision will be made within two to three months."

Pressed further, he reiterated, "That's what I'm saying. I'm not beating around the bush; I'm speaking directly."

When asked about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son and Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah dismissing the CM change as mere speculation, Hussain pointed out that the Congress high command had decided on government formation after the 2023 Assembly polls.

"We were all together in Delhi then. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge made the decision. Everyone knows that. They will take the next decision too, we'll have to wait and watch," he said.

Speculation about a leadership change within the ruling Congress has persisted for some time, linked to an alleged power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Such talk had died down after strong instructions from the party high command.

After the Congress won the Assembly elections in May 2023, there was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM's post.

The Congress managed to convince Shivakumar to accept the deputy CM role.

Reports at the time suggested a "rotational CM formula," with Shivakumar set to take over after two-and-a-half years, though this was never officially confirmed.

Shivakumar has made no secret of his ambition to become chief minister.

Responding to Rajanna's comments about "revolutionary" political changes, Hussain said that allowing a deserving person cannot be called a revolution.

"What does revolution mean? Changes are common in politics. When the time comes, the high command will decide who should be given the responsibility. A suitable person, capable of providing good administration in today's circumstances, will get the opportunity and do their duty. There is an expectation for change, but it cannot be called a revolution," he said.

Pointing out that the Congress is already in power, Hussain claimed, "If another party were overthrowing this government, that could be called a revolution. But nothing like that is happening, the government is strong and has a clear majority."

Responding to Rajanna's claims about multiple power centres within the Congress, Hussain dismissed them, saying, "There is only one power centre, the party high command."

"There is discipline and commitment in the Congress, and everyone follows it. People from different communities have worked for the party, and they have sacrificed and fought for it. In today's situation, there is an expectation for change, and that change will happen, but it cannot be called a revolution," he claimed.