Maha BJP stays induction of leader linked to Palghar mob lynching

The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday said it has stayed the induction of Kashinath Choudhary, a leader from Palghar, accused of being involved in the mob lynching incident, in which two sadhus died in 2020.

IMAGE: Kashinath Choudhary, centre, joined the BJP recently. Photograph: Screen grab/X

State BJP president Ravindra Chavan issued the directive after Choudhary's induction into the saffron party at an event in Palghar, invited criticism from various quarters.

The party, in a statement, said that according to official investigation records, Choudhary's name does not appear in any FIR or chargesheet related to the case.

"However, given the seriousness of the matter, the decision regarding his induction has been temporarily halted at the state level," it said.

Chavan said that the matter will be reviewed further before any final decision is taken.

Taking to X, the Congress pointed out that the BJP had accused Choudhary of being the main accused in the Palghar mob lynching case and targeted him following the incident.

"However, the news is that Choudhary has been inducted into the BJP with much fanfare. This is the BJP's double standards," the Opposition party said in its post.

On April 16, 2020, two sadhus -- Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) -- and their driver, Nilesh Telgade (30), were brutally stoned to death by a mob in Gadchinchale village, fuelled by rumours about child abductions during the COVID-19 lockdown.

At the time of the incident, the BJP had fiercely attacked the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and Choudhary was a member of the undivided NCP.