Shiv Sena corporators vacate Mumbai hotel

Shiv Sena corporators vacate Mumbai hotel

January 20, 2026 23:03 IST

Corporators of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have left the five-star hotel in Bandra where they had been staying following the announcement of the results of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections on January 16, a party functionary said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the meeting organised by the Shiv Sena party, in Ulhasnagar. Photograph: @mieknathshinde on X/ANI Photo

Prior to leaving the hotel, the 29 corporators registered themselves as a group with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner, a mandatory procedure after the election.

During their hotel stay, the newly elected corporators received guidance from deputy chief minister Shinde about how they should work, said the Sena functionary.

 

Speculation was, however, rife that the Sena isolated its corporators for fear of poaching as no single party has a clear majority in the 227-member BMC.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, its ally, is the largest party with 89 seats.

The rival Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray won 65 and its ally Maharashtra Navnirman Sena bagged six seats in the high-stakes polls.

