'90% sitting outside system': Rahul's fresh pitch for caste census

Pressing the demand for a nationwide "caste census", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said 90 per cent people of the country are sitting out of the system and the step should be taken in their interest.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan', in Prayagraj on August 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

He also said for the Congress, the "caste census" is the foundation and a tool for policy making.

Addressing the "Samvidhan Samman Sammelan" in Prayagraj, Gandhi said, "90 per cent people are sitting out of the system. They have skill, knowledge but no connections (with the system). That is why we have raised the demand for a caste census."

Asserting that before ensuring the participation of various sections of the society, there is a need to ascertain their numbers, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "For the Congress, the caste census is the foundation of policy making. It is a tool for policy making. We cannot make policies in the reality of India without a caste census."

Gandhi said just like the Constitution, the "caste census" is a policy framework and a guide for the Congress.

"Just like our Constitution, which is a guide in a way and it is being attacked every day, a caste census, a socio-economic survey, an institutional survey will be our second guide," he said.

"We want the data. How many Dalits, OBC (Other Backward Classes), tribals, women, minorities, general caste people are there. We are trying to protect the Constitution through this demand for a caste census," he added.

Gandhi said the Constitution is not for the 10 per cent of the country's population, it is for all the citizens.

"The Constitution is protected by poor people, labourers, tribals and not (industrialist Gautam) Adani. If 90 per cent people do not have participatory rights, the Constitution cannot be protected.

"Our aim is to protect the Constitution. This (the Constitution) is a protective shield for the poor, farmers and labourers. Without it, the situation would be as it used to be earlier in the times of kings and emperors, who did whatever they wanted," he said.

The former Congress chief alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to replicate the model of kings and emperors.

"You (Modi) consider yourself non-biological. You consider yourself connected with the god. Right after the (Lok Sabha) election, you had to bow down before the Constitution. This was not done by us but by people," he said.

Gandhi said those who think that the "caste census" can be stopped or the 50-per cent ceiling on reservation cannot be lifted are dreaming.

"This will definitely happen. It cannot be stopped. Neither the caste census nor an economic survey or an institutional survey can be prevented and the 50-per cent barrier will also fall. All of these will happen," he said.

The Congress leader asserted that the people of the country have made up their mind in favour of a "caste census".

"The order of the people has come. The prime minister should accept it and implement it. If he does not do so, someone else will become the prime minister," he said.

Hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, Gandhi said ever since he joined politics in 2004, he has been "bothered and disturbed" by the leaders of the saffron party.

"I consider them (BJP leaders) as my guru, those who taught me what not to do. This is an ideological fight (with the BJP) and it will continue," he added.

"Unlike Prime Minister Modi, I do my work considering it as my responsibility and not for others to remember me. It is Narendra Modi's way of doing his work so that he is remembered. My thinking is that 90 per cent of the country's power is utilised in making it," the Congress leader said.

Gandhi recalled that he recently met a cobbler in Uttar Pradesh who told him that he does not get due respect from others and that people ridicule him.

"He has so much skill but he does not get any respect. There are thousands of people like him," Gandhi said, stressing the need for their involvement and participation in the society.

Talking about skilled workers, such as cobblers, barbers, carpenters, washermen and others, he said, "Certification centres can be opened in all districts in which the network of these skilled workers can be utilised...."

"My vision is that it should be known how much wealth is in the hands of the OBC, Dalits and labourers. What is the participation of these people in the institutions of India, be it the bureaucracy, the judiciary or the media?" he asked while claiming that 90 per cent Indians have no representation in the country's top corporations, judiciary or media.

"The prime minister waived loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore of 25 people but no Dalit, tribal or minority-community member was there on the list," Gandhi said.

Later, in a post on X, the Congress leader said: "The Caste Census is about building a policy framework that will deliver social justice. The Constitution promises justice and equality for every Indian. Yet, the harsh reality today is that over 90 per cent of our population is excluded from growth and opportunity.

"The 90 per cent Bahujans -- Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, minorities, and also the general caste poor -- are skilled and hardworking. Excluding them from opportunities is like shutting down 9 cylinders of a 10-cylinder engine -- we simply won't get very far as a nation."

He said the "caste census" will do more than just count the population.

"Like an X-ray it will reveal who has access to wealth and assets, identify the most marginalised communities, and highlight the families lacking basic needs and opportunities. It will show us who is and isn't represented in our nation's institutions -- whether in government, business, media, or judiciary.

"The data from this census will be crucial in designing policies to address long-standing issues. For example, the arbitrary 50 per cent cap on reservations will be revised so that representation in government and education is fair for all communities...," Gandhi said on the microblogging platform.