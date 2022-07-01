News
Shinde chairs first cabinet meet; Maha assembly's 2-day session from July 2

Shinde chairs first cabinet meet; Maha assembly's 2-day session from July 2

Source: PTI
July 01, 2022 00:00 IST
A two-day special session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from July 2.

IMAGE: Maharashtra's new CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis holding the first cabinet meet of the new government, in Mumbai, June 30, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision was taken in the first cabinet meeting held after Eknath Shinde took over as the new chief minister of the state, officials said.

On the first day of the session, election to the post of Assembly speaker will be held, they added.

 

A trust vote was also likely to be held during the session, sources said, though there was no official communication in this regard.

Shinde told officials in the meeting that development projects need to be expedited.

Elected representatives and the administration need to work hand in hand, he was quoted as saying in the official statement.

"We need to live up to the faith of the citizens," the CM said.

Shinde also said that having an experienced hand like deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the cabinet will help his administration.

"Metro and Samruddhi expressway projects should be expedited," the chief minister said.

Fadnavis asked the bureaucracy to expedite administrative decisions, the statement said.

The chief minister and his deputy also took stock of the ongoing sowing operations in the state.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Sena always suspected Shinde's closeness to Fadnavis
'Shiv Sena is not finished, it will rise'
Why Uddhav failed to quell rebellion and save his govt
Fadnavis may not be happy as dy CM: Pawar
Neeraj finishes 2nd in Stockholm Diamond League
Shinde holds cabinet meet; House session on July 2-3
