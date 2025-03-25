Shimla school drops Eid celebration plan after right-wing threat

A private school in Shimla on Monday withdrew its decision asking students to wear 'kurta-pajama' with a small cap and bring 'roti' roll with 'paneer', 'sevaiyan' and dry fruits for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations after it sparked a row.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The school was forced to roll back its decision after a local right-wing organisation, Dev Bhoomi Sangarsh Samiti, warned to hold protests outside the educational institution. Some religious outfits and commoners also expressed their concern over the matter on social media.

The private English-medium Auckland House School issued the directions to the students for March 28, the last Friday before the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

However, the decision did not go well with the Dev Bhoomi Sangarsh Samiti which termed the directions as against the principle of secularism enshrined in the Constitution. It warned to "gherao" the school and take legal action against it if the decision was not withdrawn.

Members of the Samiti alleged that an attempt was "unfortunately" being made to promote Islam in Himachal Pradesh and warned to launch an agitation if the decision was not taken back.

The school authorities withdrew its decision and said "safety and well-being of our children is our highest priority".

They said, "The planned Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations for classes nursery to 2 was a part of their efforts to help young students appreciate India's cultural diversity -- just as we celebrate Holi, Diwali and Christmas."

"It was intended purely as a cultural learning experience, with no religious rituals and enforcement and participation was entirely voluntary," a communique to the parents said.

In view of the recent misrepresentation and concern around potential disruption, the school has decided to withdraw the event to maintain peace and secure the environment and the students should attend the school in regular uniform as usual, it added.

Reacting to the controversy, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said Himachal Pradesh is known for its communal harmony and goodwill and "we will ensure that this remains intact".

"The school being named is a well-established, reputed convent institution here and the message from the school administration was issued solely with the intent of maintaining communal harmony," he said and added, "Our social fabric must remain intact, with respect for all religions and such matters should be put to rest."

Later, in a statement issued here, the school authorities said Auckland House School has always celebrated cultural and religious festivals such as Holi, Eid, Diwali, Gurpurab and Christmas not as a religious mandate but as a tribute to the pluralistic spirit of India to foster empathy, understanding and respect among children from all backgrounds.

"It has come to our notice that certain individuals have posted false, misleading and communally inflammatory messages regarding our institution on social media platforms and we strongly condemn attempts to misrepresent these celebrations as religious propaganda," it said.

"Such actions only serve to harm social harmony and misguide the public and we respectfully urge all individuals and platforms to immediately remove such posts and stop compromising institutional and individual safety," the statement said, adding that the issue is being unnecessarily escalated to disturb harmony.