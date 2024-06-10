News
Rediff.com  » Movies » SRK Star Attraction At Modi Swearing In

SRK Star Attraction At Modi Swearing In

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 10, 2024 08:05 IST
Bollywood stars attended Prime Minister Narendra D Modi and his ministry's swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, June 9, 2024. evening.

 

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan was the star attraction in the audience. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: SRK in the 8,000-strong audience. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: SRK hugs Akshay Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, SRK and Akshay Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut arrives for the oath-taking ceremony. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kangana at the swearing-in ceremony. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
