SRK Star Attraction At Modi Swearing In

Bollywood stars attended Prime Minister Narendra D Modi and his ministry's swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, June 9, 2024. evening.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan was the star attraction in the audience. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: SRK in the 8,000-strong audience. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: SRK hugs Akshay Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, SRK and Akshay Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut arrives for the oath-taking ceremony. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kangana at the swearing-in ceremony. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

