Sharad Pawar's MLA grand-nephew's firm gets MPCB notice for partial shutdown

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday said the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has issued a notice to party MLA Rohit Pawar, asking him to close down a part of his firm Baramati Agro Ltd.

IMAGE: NCP leader Rohit Pawar arrives at YB Chavan Centre to attend a meeting chaired by party chief Sharad Pawar, in Mumbai, May 17, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rohit Pawar, who is the grand-nephew of Sharad Pawar, is the CEO of Baramati Agro Ltd.

Baramati Agro works in the fields of animal and poultry feed manufacturing, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, co-generation of power, trading of agri-commodities, fruits and vegetables and dairy products.

It has a registered office in Baramati, the hometown of Pawar family.

Taking to 'X', Rohit Pawar said that in the "post-midnight action" carried out at the behest of 'two influential leaders" from the state out of "hatred", he received an MPCB notice at 2 am in which he was directed to shut down a unit of his firm.

The 37-year-old MLA representing Karjat-Jamkhed constituency in Ahmednagar district, who celebrates his birthday on Thursday, alleged that the MPCB's action was politically-motivated because he speaks out and takes a stand on different issues.

"When difficulties come, struggle doesn't stop. I will fight this battle. The uniqueness of Marathi people is that they don't change their stand and loyalty. I want to tell those on whose instance action is being taken against me that I was in business first and then entered politics," he said.

"There are many who joined politics and then became financially very wealthy. You will not get anything out of such actions. The youth doesn't like the politics of hatred and revenge," the legislator added.

Truth was on his side, he said.

"My family and employees of my company need not worry. I thank the government for this birthday gift to me. The youth of the state will surely give a return gift to the government," Pawar said, adding that he will also fight a legal battle against the action.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, alleged that the Eknath Shinde government is afraid of Rohit Pawar as he fervently champions the progressive and secular ideals of national leader Sharad Pawar.

"In the dynamic landscape of Maharashtra politics, Rohit Pawar has garnered a substantial following among the youth. Nevertheless, CM Shinde's administration faces serious allegations of wielding administrative machinery for political purposes, obstructing Rohit Pawar's endeavors," he said.

Both NCP MP Supriya Sule and MLA Rohit Pawar have taken a determined stance against aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Even though (NCP leader) Ajit Pawar chose to align with the Shinde government, the BJP appears disheartened by the unwavering strength of the NCP's base still rallying behind Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra, Tapase said.

The recent actions taken against Rohit Pawar's business interests are indicative of the BJP's growing concern over the declining popularity of its government, he said.