News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sharad Pawar should retire now, he is ageing, says close friend Poonawalla

Sharad Pawar should retire now, he is ageing, says close friend Poonawalla

Source: PTI
August 30, 2023 20:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

NCP president Sharad Pawar may be busy getting ready for the INDIA Opposition bloc meeting in Mumbai with other Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents, but his close friend and industrialist Dr Cyrus Poonawalla has a piece of advice for the octogenarian leader.

IMAGE: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Poonawalla said on Wednesday that Pawar (82) had two opportunities to become the prime minister but things did not work in his favour. Now it is time for him to hang up his boots, he said.

”My advice to Sharad Pawar... He had two opportunities to become the PM but he lost them. He is a clever person. He could have served well (as PM) but those chances are gone. I am also getting older and he is also ageing and therefore he should retire,” said Poonawalla.

 

He was replying to a question about the split in the Nationalist Congress Party after Sharad Pawar's nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state last month.

The industrialist, whose Poonawalla group is the parent organisation of Covishield-maker Serum Institute of India (SII), was speaking on the sidelines of a ”meet and greet” event connected with the Miss World 2023 contest, which is scheduled to take place in India later this year.

Sharad Pawar, who served as the chief minister of Maharashtra on four occasions, was also a Union minister. His NCP, the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are partners in MVA. The third meeting of the INDIA alliance will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

He also talked about SII being instrumental in bringing vaccines for malaria and dengue.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ajit Pawar breaks silence on meeting uncle
Ajit Pawar breaks silence on meeting uncle
'Well wishers' asking me to go with BJP: Sharad Pawar
'Well wishers' asking me to go with BJP: Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar asks nephew Ajit to 'find a solution'
Sharad Pawar asks nephew Ajit to 'find a solution'
China asks India not to 'over-interpret' its new map
China asks India not to 'over-interpret' its new map
Asia Cup PHOTOS: Pakistan vs Nepal
Asia Cup PHOTOS: Pakistan vs Nepal
BNP Paribas looks to sell retail broking arm Sharekhan
BNP Paribas looks to sell retail broking arm Sharekhan
SC to resume hearing in Bilkis Bano case on Aug 31
SC to resume hearing in Bilkis Bano case on Aug 31
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'INDIA has many PM candidates, BJP has just one'

'INDIA has many PM candidates, BJP has just one'

'MLAs don't mean...': Pawar denies split in NCP again

'MLAs don't mean...': Pawar denies split in NCP again

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances