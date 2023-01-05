News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sharad Pawar blames BJP for 'young men not finding brides'

Sharad Pawar blames BJP for 'young men not finding brides'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 05, 2023 12:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has criticised Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra over unemployment, saying it is creating social issues as young men of marriageable age are not finding brides.

Speaking before flagging off the NCP's 'Jan Jagar Yatra' campaign in Pune on Wednesday, Pawar said a rift is being created between communities and an attempt is being made to divert the attention from real issues like inflation and unemployment.

"It is possible to address the issue of hunger in the country as our farmers have increased the production, but the people in power are not ready to give due remuneration to farmers, instead they are safeguarding the interests of middlemen and pushing the common people into the gorge of inflation," the former Union agriculture minister claimed.

 

Today's youth are educated and they have the right to demand jobs, he said.

Industries are going out of Maharashtra, no encouragement is being given to the existing industries and no opportunities are being given to set up new businesses which is leading to increase in unemployment, Pawar said.

"Once while travelling I came across 15 to 20 men in the age group 25 to 30 sitting idle in a public square in a village. I asked them what did they do. Some said they are graduates, some said they are post-graduates. When I asked if they were married, everyone responded in the negative," the NCP chief said.

Pawar said when he asked them the reason, they said no one was ready to give them brides as they had no jobs.

"These complaints are being heard more in rural parts of the state," he noted.

But instead of adopting policies to boost employment opportunities, attempts are being made to create divisions between communities and religions, Pawar claimed.

"Some issue is created randomly to create hatred between two communities. Why they are doing this? Because they have not been able to fulfil the promises they had made during the election," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How will Modi fix the terrifying jobs crisis?
How will Modi fix the terrifying jobs crisis?
WORRYING! Unemployment Rises in December
WORRYING! Unemployment Rises in December
'Unemployment is unprecedented'
'Unemployment is unprecedented'
Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan once more
Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan once more
Man who urinated on AI passenger is from Mumbai
Man who urinated on AI passenger is from Mumbai
Djokovic survives scare to reach Adelaide quarters
Djokovic survives scare to reach Adelaide quarters
What's Jacqueline Doing In Vaishnodevi?
What's Jacqueline Doing In Vaishnodevi?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Govt doesn't believe unemployment is a problem'

'Govt doesn't believe unemployment is a problem'

'FM & PM keep denying reality about unemployment'

'FM & PM keep denying reality about unemployment'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances