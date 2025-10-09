HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sex education must from younger age, not class IX, says SC

Sex education must from younger age, not class IX, says SC

Source: PTI
October 09, 2025 15:38 IST

Sex education should be provided to children from a younger age, and not Class IX onwards, the Supreme Court has said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe said sex education should be part of the curriculum in higher secondary schools so that young adolescents are made aware of the hormonal changes that come with puberty.

"We are of the opinion that sex education should be provided to children from a younger age and not Class IX onwards. It is for the authorities concerned to apply their mind and take corrective measures, so that children are informed of the changes that happen after puberty, and the care and cautions to be taken in relation thereto," the bench said.

 

The top court made the observations while granting bail to a 15-year-old boy accused of offences under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The apex court earlier directed his release on bail subject to terms and conditions to be fixed by the Juvenile Justice Board, noting that he was a minor.

Source: PTI
