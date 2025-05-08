Why Are Girls Hitting Puberty Earlier?

Diets rich in sugar, processed foods and unhealthy fats tend to result in quicker growth and earlier puberty, notes Dr Rohan Palshetkar, head of unit bloom IVF, department of obstetrics and gynaecology, DY Patil School of Medicine.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gustavo Fring/Pexels

The average age at which girls begin menstruating has been declining for a while now.

Until a few years ago, girls in India used to get their first period at age 13 or 14. Nowadays, they start menstruating at 10 or 11 and, in some cases, even younger than that.

Early puberty, also known as precocious puberty, is worrying because of the potential effects on the health and development of the child.

Let's understand what has caused this change.

1. Obesity and nutrition

The increase in obesity is a primary reason for the early onset of puberty.

Increased body fat causes earlier changes in the body and its hormones and fat cells produce oestrogen.

In addition, diets rich in sugar, processed foods and unhealthy fats tend to result in quicker growth and earlier puberty.

Conversely, nutritional deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals can disrupt normal development, sometimes delaying puberty in some cases while accelerating it in others.

2. Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs)

Chemicals that disturb children's hormonal balance are unfortunately part of modern lifestyles.

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) such as bisphenol A (BPA), phthalates and pesticides can mimic oestrogen, which may trigger early puberty.

These substances are used to make plastics, packaging materials, cosmetics and cleaning agents.

While research is ongoing, many studies already suggest powerful links between increased exposure to such chemicals and changes to hormonal cycles beginning at a younger age.

3. Stress and psychological factors

Emotional stress may elicit changes in the body’s endocrine system, possibly advancing the onset of puberty.

Factors such as family disruption, parental separation, exposure to violent scenarios or high academic anxiety may hasten the rate of hormonal changes in girls.

The body's response to chronic stress is usually in the form of elevated cortisol which can disturb normal hormonal balance and lead to earlier menarche.

4. Improved healthcare and overall growth trends

Changes in health care services, nutrition and general living conditions have enhanced childhood growth and development.

While this, in general, is a favourable trend, better living standards, improved nutrition and decreased prevalence of diseases may also influence the body’s preparedness for puberty.

Research indicates that children, especially those living in urban areas, are much taller and heavier than children of previous generations, which may contribute to earlier onset of puberty.

5. Genetic and epigenetic influences

Genetics play a role in the timing of your puberty. For instance, if a mother had her first menstruation at an early age, the daughter is most likely to do so as well.

But emerging research in epigenetics, that is the self-variation of a certain environmental factors, tells us that things like diet, pollution and even stress can make a person predisposed to going through puberty at an earlier age.

Even some pre-birth circumstances like the mother’s stress during the pregnancy or exposure to some specific substances could determine the age of puberty for a child.

What does early puberty mean for girls? Is it healthy?

Early puberty can lead to various challenges, including the following:

Emotional and social struggles

Stressful self-image issues may make younger females, who begin to menstruate long before their contemporaries, feel awkward.

Higher risk of health conditions

Research correlates the onset of early maturation with greater risk for developing polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and other illnesses, including breast cancer, later in life.

Mental health concerns

A faster transition into adolescence may lead to increased anxiety or depression and diminished mental health.

Can early puberty be prevented or delayed?

Although some elements like genetics can't be dealt with, parents and caregivers have control over other factors like the timing of the onset of puberty by:

1. Encouraging a balanced diet consisting of whole and unprocessed foods, fibrous cereals, lean proteins and an adequate restriction of processed foods and sugary beverages.

2. Encouraging participation in physical exercises to promote weight control and maintenance of hormonal balance or hormone levels.

3. Limit exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) by choosing BPA-free plastics, eating organic food and using personal care and cosmetic products free from synthetic ingredients.

Several elements, including dietary choices, lifestyle patterns, environmental pollutants and even stress contribute to the onset of earlier puberty.

Identifying these causes enables parents, guardians and health service providers to offer more tailored assistance so young girls can navigate this significant developmental stage in a supportive atmosphere.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.