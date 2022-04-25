Seven Indian sailors held captive by Houthis in Yemen among 14 released

Seven Indian sailors were among 14 foreigners released on Sunday from the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

The Indian sailors and at least seven other people from different countries were held captive by Yemen's Houthi rebels after they seized a UAE-flagged merchant vessel over three months back.

Albusaidi confirmed the release of 14 people including the Indians.

"Delighted to confirm that Captain Carlos Demata, Mohammed Jashim Khan, Ayenachew Mekonen, Dipash Moota Parambil, Akhil Reghu, Surya Hidayat Pratama, Sreejith Sajeevan, Mohammed Munwar Sameer, Sandeep Singh, Luke Symons and his wife and child, Maung Than, and Veera V S S G Vasamsetti have been released from custody in Yemen earlier today," he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The Omani foreign minister said the people who were freed are now in the care of Oman.

"We are deeply grateful for the noble and humanitarian efforts made by many parties in good faith, not least the Yemeni leadership in Sanaa, to bring this to fruition," he said.

Oman's foreign ministry said all 14 people were taken on an Oman Royal Air Force plane to Muscat.

Responding to Albusaidi's tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked him for Oman's assistance in the matter.

"Thank you my friend @badralbusaidi for your help and assistance.

Look forward to their safe homecoming," Jaishankar tweeted.