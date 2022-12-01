Servers go down at Mumbai's T2 airport, outage hits fliers

The check-in process at Mumbai international airport's T2 has been hit, with all systems going down. This has resulted in huge queues at all counters, affecting check-ins and passage drops.

Image of Mumbai's T2 has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

“Due to the servers being down at Mumbai international airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued,” the Central Industrial Security Force manning Mumbai international airport said.

“Passengers are requested to allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines, owing to a temporary network interruption outside the airport due to ongoing development in the city,” the MIAL said.

“Our teams are present on ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding,” it added.