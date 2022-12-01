News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Servers go down at Mumbai's T2 airport, outage hits fliers

Servers go down at Mumbai's T2 airport, outage hits fliers

December 01, 2022 19:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The check-in process at Mumbai international airport's T2 has been hit, with all systems going down. This has resulted in huge queues at all counters, affecting check-ins and passage drops. 

Image of Mumbai's T2 has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

“Due to the servers being down at Mumbai international airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued,” the Central Industrial Security Force manning Mumbai international airport said.

 

“Passengers are requested to allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines, owing to a temporary network interruption outside the airport due to ongoing development in the city,” the MIAL said.

“Our teams are present on ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding,” it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
IMAGES: Mumbai airport's STUNNING Terminal 2
IMAGES: Mumbai airport's STUNNING Terminal 2
Travelling abroad? Now, the 'Mumbai T2 App' will assist you
Travelling abroad? Now, the 'Mumbai T2 App' will assist you
Mumbai's classy T2 terminal to rival world-class art museums
Mumbai's classy T2 terminal to rival world-class art museums
1st Test: Eng batter Pak on record-setting first day
1st Test: Eng batter Pak on record-setting first day
What KCR's daughter said on being named in liquor scam
What KCR's daughter said on being named in liquor scam
Mission Skardu In PoK, Revealed
Mission Skardu In PoK, Revealed
Inside Yuvraj Singh's Chandigarh Home
Inside Yuvraj Singh's Chandigarh Home
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

From April 21 all Mumbai flights will use terminal T2

From April 21 all Mumbai flights will use terminal T2

The real story behind Adani-Mumbai Airport deal

The real story behind Adani-Mumbai Airport deal

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances