HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Serial killer 'Doctor Death', who fed victims to crocodiles, arrested

Serial killer 'Doctor Death', who fed victims to crocodiles, arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 21, 2025 11:33 IST

x

A notorious serial killer infamous as 'Doctor Death' was arrested by Delhi Police after he jumped parole last year, a senior official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Devender Sharma, a 67-year-old Ayurvedic doctor from Aligarh, was sentenced to life in seven cases of kidnapping and murdering taxi drivers between 2002 and 2004. Photograph: @CrimeBranchDP/X

The criminal was arrested a day before from an ashram in Rajasthan's Dausa, where he was posing as a priest under a false identity, he said.

An Ayurveda practitioner-turned-criminal, 67-year-old Devender Sharma was convicted in multiple murder cases and was notorious for dumping his victims' bodies in the crocodile-infested waters of Hazara Canal at Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh.

 

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in seven separate cases across Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana, and a Gurgaon court has even awarded him the capital punishment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam said Devender Sharma, a BAMS (bachelor of ayurvedic medicine and surgery) degree holder, had been serving life sentence in Tihar Jail for the brutal killings of several taxi and truck drivers between 2002 and 2004, when he jumped parole in August 2023.

"Sharma and his accomplices used to call drivers for fake trips, murder them and sell their vehicles in the grey market," DCP Gautam said. The bodies were then thrown into the Hazara Canal, known for its crocodile population, to erase all evidence.

The officer said Sharma has a long criminal history involving at least 27 cases of murder, kidnapping and robbery.

He first gained notoriety for running an illicit kidney transplant racket between 1998 and 2004. He had confessed to facilitating more than 125 illegal transplants with the help of doctors and middlemen operating in several states.

Sharma turned to crime after incurring heavy financial losses in a failed gas dealership deal in 1994. A year later, he began running a fake gas agency and subsequently entered the illegal organ trade. His criminal pursuits then expanded to targeted killings of taxi drivers. The modus operandi involved hiring taxis, murdering the drivers, and selling their vehicles in the grey market. The bodies were fed to crocodiles.

Sharma was arrested in 2004 in connection with both the kidney racket and the serial killings.

"He was sentenced to life imprisonment in seven separate murder cases across Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana, and even received the death penalty from a Gurgaon court in one case. Police believe he was responsible for over 50 murders," said the officer.

During his time as a fugitive, Sharma was living in disguise as a priest at an ashram in Rajasthan's Dausa.

"Sharma had jumped parole in August 2023 while serving his sentence at Tihar Jail and had been on the run since. Crime branch was tasked to search for him. Following a six-month-long operation spanning several cities including Aligarh, Jaipur, Delhi, Agra and Prayagraj, the team tracked him to an ashram in Dausa, where he was posing as a spiritual man under a false identity," said the DCP.

This is not the first time Sharma has absconded while on parole. In 2020, he failed to return after a 20-day parole and remained at large for seven months before being caught in Delhi. In June 2023, he was granted parole again for two months in a case registered at Sarita Vihar police station, but he disappeared after August 3, 2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bareilly serial killer held, admits to 6 murders
Bareilly serial killer held, admits to 6 murders
MP's serial killer harboured anger since his childhood
MP's serial killer harboured anger since his childhood
The lawyer defending Kerala's 'serial killer'
The lawyer defending Kerala's 'serial killer'
Asur: Serial Killer who won't stop talking
Asur: Serial Killer who won't stop talking
'Bikini Killer' Charles Shobhraj to walk out of jail
'Bikini Killer' Charles Shobhraj to walk out of jail

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gold, Bananas... World's Most Unique Vending Machines

webstory image 2

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 3

Why Bees Need To Be Protected

VIDEOS

Chitrangda Singh enjoys Mumbai's first rain0:59

Chitrangda Singh enjoys Mumbai's first rain

SPOTTED: Ananya Panday at Mumbai airport1:04

SPOTTED: Ananya Panday at Mumbai airport

Scorching heat wreaks havoc in Delhi, people are doing morning walk to avoid the heat1:24

Scorching heat wreaks havoc in Delhi, people are doing...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD