News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bareilly's suspected serial killer held, admits to strangling 6 women

Bareilly's suspected serial killer held, admits to strangling 6 women

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: August 09, 2024 19:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The police in Bareilly arrested a suspected killer involved in a series of murders targeting middle-aged women in the district during the past year, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: The police with the suspected serial killer Kuldeep Kumar (blurred face) after his arrest in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, August 9, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy Bareilly Police on X

Kuldeep Kumar has confessed to killing six women, according to the police.

Kumar was apprehended with the help of sketches and CCTV camera footage, senior superintendent of police Anurag Arya said.

 

The arrest followed an intensive investigation involving the review of CCTV camera footage, deployment of decoys and analysis of mobile data, Arya said.

Incidents of strangulation of six middle-aged women in forest at isolated/deserted places, mainly in the Shahi and Sheeshgarh areas, had come to light in 2023 and 2024. Murder cases were registered in connection with these incidents at Shahi and Sheeshgarh police stations, he told reporters.

On Thursday, Kuldeep, aged about 35 years, was identified and arrested by a team from Shahi police station from near the banks of the Mathiya with the help of a tip and previously prepared sketches and videos, the SSP said.

The accused admitted to committing all these sensational murders, the district police chief said.

Initially, the police had said nine women were killed in the Shahi-Sheeshgarh area since last year and suspected that the murders were perpetrated by the same person who strangulated the victims.

A year on, the Bareilly police issued sketches of suspects on the basis of witness descriptions.

The latest victim, Anita Devi from Haujpur village, was found with strangulation marks on July 2.

The first victim was Kusma from Khajuria village who was killed almost a year ago on July 22.

The lack of leads prompted inspector general of police (Bareilly Range) Rakesh Singh to take direct command of the investigation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
14 sensational murders that shook India
14 sensational murders that shook India
MP's serial killer harboured anger since his childhood
MP's serial killer harboured anger since his childhood
The lawyer defending Kerala's 'serial killer'
The lawyer defending Kerala's 'serial killer'
Oppn likely to move resolution to remove Dhankhar
Oppn likely to move resolution to remove Dhankhar
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem showered with cash awards
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem showered with cash awards
SC keeps Aug 11 NEET-PG date, cites risk to students
SC keeps Aug 11 NEET-PG date, cites risk to students
Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months
Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

More like this

With 9 victims, serial killer puts Bareilly on edge

With 9 victims, serial killer puts Bareilly on edge

MP teen murders 4 security guards in 5 days, nabbed

MP teen murders 4 security guards in 5 days, nabbed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances