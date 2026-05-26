'Sense of envy' says Pawan Kalyan in obvious reference to TN CM Vijay

'These days, I have been observing politics in Tamil Nadu and how smoothly (happily) they have managed things. They have handled it in such a way that it left me feeling envious,' Pawan Kalyan said.

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an indirect reference to the meteoric rise of actor-politician C Joseph Vijay as chief minister in his maiden election in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said he sometimes wonders how some political forces achieve success in a short span, admitting that their rapid progress leaves him with a "sense of envy".

Kalyan said his own path involved years of struggle on the ground while others appeared to achieve momentum much faster.

Key Points Pawan Kalyan wonders how some political forces achieve success in a short span.

My own path involved years of struggle, Pawan Kalyan says.

They put up those cutouts and won, Pawan Kalyan says.

"I keep looking at other parties and wonder what they are doing. They managed things so comfortably that it even makes me feel envious. They put up those cut-outs and won. Even though I struggled on the roads for 15 years, they still managed to come out ahead," Kalyan said while addressing a party meeting in Rajamundry late on Monday.

"These days, I have been observing politics in Tamil Nadu and how smoothly (happily) they have managed things. They have handled it in such a way that it left me feeling envious," Kalyan said.

The Janasena chief also announced that the party would complete appointments to organisational committees across Andhra Pradesh by August 14 through a transparent process.

Kalyan said the newly formed committees should celebrate Independence Day by hoisting the national flag in every constituency and strengthening the organisation ahead of local body elections.

The deputy chief minister said parliamentary-level selection committees would identify committed workers, including long-time sadhaks, active membership contributors and leaders with an understanding of local political dynamics.

According to Kalyan, around 25 parliamentary committees would be constituted to assess organisational strength from the panchayat level upwards and recommend appointments.

Stressing on discipline, he said Janasena would implement a strict code of conduct and establish a clear mechanism regarding who can officially speak on behalf of the party. Action would be unavoidable against anyone acting beyond party discipline or creating divisions through social media campaigns, he further said.

Kalyan maintained that political growth should not come from opponents facing legal troubles and reiterated that he does not believe in politics driven by "vendetta or misuse" of institutions.

Rejecting allegations linking him to attempts to influence action against political rivals, he said his meetings with national leaders focus on the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Calling for unity, Kalyan urged leaders and workers to trust organisational decisions and work together to strengthen Janasena.

Highlighting his priorities in public life, he said creating infrastructure in remote villages and addressing people's everyday hardships gives him "greater satisfaction than personal recognition".