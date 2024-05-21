Sena-UBT agent found dead inside polling booth toilet

A 62-year-old polling booth agent of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasabeh Thackeray was found dead inside the toilet of a polling booth in Mumbai's Worli area on May 20, said police on Tuesday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The deceased has been identified as Manohar Nalge.

According to the police, the incident took place in the evening, when Manohar went to the toilet and didn't come out for quite some time. When his colleagues went to check, they found Manohar lying unconscious.

They rushed him to the nearby hospital where the doctor declared him dead upon examination.

Speaking about the incident in Worli, Mumbai police officers said that people present at the scene reported that Manohar was feeling uneasy and was struggling with the scorching heat and humidity. However, the police are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the actual cause of death.

The Mumbai Police have taken possession of the body and a case has also been registered at the NM Joshi Marg police station of Accidental Death Report (ADR).

The dead body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Authorities have stated that an investigation is currently underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding Nalge's death.

"A 62-year-old polling booth agent of Shiv Sena (UBT), Manohar Nalge was found dead inside the toilet of a polling booth in Mumbai's Worli area. Mumbai's NM Joshi Marg police took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered ADR. Further investigation underway," Mumbai police said.

Further details are awaited as the police continue to probe the incident.