News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sena-UBT agent found dead inside polling booth toilet

Sena-UBT agent found dead inside polling booth toilet

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 21, 2024 13:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 62-year-old polling booth agent of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasabeh Thackeray was found dead inside the toilet of a polling booth in Mumbai's Worli area on May 20, said police on Tuesday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The deceased has been identified as Manohar Nalge.

According to the police, the incident took place in the evening, when Manohar went to the toilet and didn't come out for quite some time. When his colleagues went to check, they found Manohar lying unconscious.

 

They rushed him to the nearby hospital where the doctor declared him dead upon examination.

Speaking about the incident in Worli, Mumbai police officers said that people present at the scene reported that Manohar was feeling uneasy and was struggling with the scorching heat and humidity. However, the police are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the actual cause of death.

The Mumbai Police have taken possession of the body and a case has also been registered at the NM Joshi Marg police station of Accidental Death Report (ADR).

The dead body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Authorities have stated that an investigation is currently underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding Nalge's death.

"A 62-year-old polling booth agent of Shiv Sena (UBT), Manohar Nalge was found dead inside the toilet of a polling booth in Mumbai's Worli area. Mumbai's NM Joshi Marg police took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered ADR. Further investigation underway," Mumbai police said.

Further details are awaited as the police continue to probe the incident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Mumbai voters face delays, long queues, sultry weather
Mumbai voters face delays, long queues, sultry weather
Fadnavis urges EC to look into 'slow voting' in Mumbai
Fadnavis urges EC to look into 'slow voting' in Mumbai
Why Low Voter Turnout Trend Is Worrying
Why Low Voter Turnout Trend Is Worrying
Gains in tech firm ABB India may sustain
Gains in tech firm ABB India may sustain
Sambit Patra to fast as Jagannath remark sparks row
Sambit Patra to fast as Jagannath remark sparks row
Amy Jackson Gets Dramatic In Cannes
Amy Jackson Gets Dramatic In Cannes
Prabhudeva-Vishnu Manchu At Cannes
Prabhudeva-Vishnu Manchu At Cannes
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Over 60% vote in Phase V of LS polls; Bengal leads

Over 60% vote in Phase V of LS polls; Bengal leads

Mumbai records 52.2% voter turnout, down from 2019

Mumbai records 52.2% voter turnout, down from 2019

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances